Highlights of Gov. Evers’ $91 billion state budget plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposal calls for an overhaul to the adult and juvenile criminal justice systems, while spending more on K-12 schools and higher education. The budget he released Tuesday also includes numerous liberal priorities that are certain to be rejected by the Republican-controlled Legislature. That includes expanding Medicaid, legalizing recreational marijuana and banning private gun sales. The budget also raises taxes on manufacturers and the wealthy while cutting taxes for poor, working families. Republicans will spend the next several months reworking the proposal before passing their own version this summer.