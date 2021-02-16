German soldier in alleged far-right plot facing May trial

BERLIN (AP) — A German military officer indicted on allegations that he plotted to kill prominent politicians and blame the attack on refugees will go on trial in May. The case of the officer raised concerns about extremism in the country’s military. The Frankfurt state court said Tuesday that he will go on trial on May 18, and court sessions have been set through June 24. Prosecutors have described the suspect as a “right-wing nationalist.” They allege that he posed as a Syrian asylum-seeker and planned to carry out his attack under that identity so that refugees would be blamed.