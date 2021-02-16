Former head of Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission resigns

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The former chairman of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission has resigned amid an ethics investigation. Steven DeVougas submitted his resignation letter Monday. He had been replaced as chairman last year, but stayed on the civilian oversight commission. DeVougas was the center of multiple controversies, including the commission’s decision to demote former Police Chief Alfonso Morales last summer. A judge has ruled that the demotion was improper. Meanwhile, the city’s Ethics Board is looking into DeVougas’s relationship with a prominent real estate developer. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported in 2019 that DeVougas accompanied the developer, his corporate client, to an August 2019 police interview after the developer was accused of sexual assault.