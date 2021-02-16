DPI seeks volunteers to test internet speed

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Instruction is looking for more Wisconsin residents to test their internet connection speed as part of data collection to better help students.

DPI is partnering with Measurement Lab to gather data to be used by broadband planning groups, in order to help address poor internet performance and speed in parts of the Badger State.

Data collection will run through March 31st.

Anyone interested in submitting their own internet speed test should go to the DPI's website.