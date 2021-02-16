Winter’s wrath: Bitter cold, no power and a deadly tornado

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A tornado has killed at least three people in a seaside town in North Carolina, one of many wild and deadly impacts from a sprawling blast of winter weather across the United States. Millions of people in Texas are still without power amid subfreezing temperatures. Authorities say it’s too treacherous to travel in many states. Record lows include minus 38 degrees recorded in Hibbing, Minnesota. The National Weather Service says this massive winter storm that immobilized the Southern Plains was expected to bring more heavy snow and freezing rain from the South to the Northeast on Tuesday.