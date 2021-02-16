Broadband services coming to Taylor County

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) — Broadband and internet access is coming to Taylor County, an area that's in need of it.

In an announcement made Tuesday, Taylor County said they signed a contract with WANRack to install 74 miles of fiber optic cable that will also allow for small cell networks to be used.

Once the network is built, it will allow for internet service providers to work with the county to provide internet to homeowners and businesses in the area.

The county conducted a survey to gather info about internet service, and some of the results showed:

Only 18% were satisfied with their internet service

82% felt the county should do something to improve the internet service or should build a network to improve service.

"Taylor County is probably the second worst county in the state for internet access for its residents. We have less than fifty percent of residents have access to the internet," said Michael Bub who is the chairman of the Taylor County Broadband Committee.

The work will begin in the spring.