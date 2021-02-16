Belarus detains dozens of journalists, activists

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities have raided the homes and offices of journalists and human rights activists and detained dozens. It is the latest move aimed at squelching a wave of protests against the nation’s authoritarian president. Police on Tuesday searched the offices of the Belarusian Association of Journalists and the Viasna human rights center, as well as the apartments of its members. More than 30 people were detained, including the leader of the Belarusian Association of Journalists. Belarus has been rocked by protests ever since official results from Aug. 9 presidential elections gave President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide victory. The opposition and some poll workers have dismissed the result as rigged.