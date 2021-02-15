Wisconsin man on trial for murder; victim’s body never found

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man is on trial for allegedly killing his wife, who went missing in 2013 and whose body has never been found. Opening statements began Monday in Green Bay in the case of James Prokopovitz. His wife, Victoria, disappeared about eight years ago. Propkopovitz is charged with murder and other counts. Prosecutors say the evidence will show that he killed his wife. But defense attorney John D’Angelo says the situation is a missing persons case and given Victoria’s mental health history, it may be a suicide, but not a murder. The trial could last up to two weeks.