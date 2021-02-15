Skip to Content

Wind Chill Warning issued February 15 at 3:13AM CST until February 15 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Updated
Last updated today at 9:24 am
3:13 am Weather Alerts

…Dangerously Cold Wind Chills This Morning…

.Dangerously cold conditions will persist through late this
morning. Wind chill values from 20 to 40 below zero are expected.

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast
Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

National Weather Service

