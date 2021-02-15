Wind Chill Warning issued February 15 at 2:55AM CST until February 15 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Duluth MN

…DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS CONTINUE THIS MORNING…

Our stretch of dangerous, and even life-threatening, cold

temperatures and wind chills will continue this morning.

Favorable conditions for bitterly cold temperatures are

anticipated, resulting in overnight lows between 25 to 40 below

zero and wind chills 40 below zero or colder.

Some relief from the dangerous cold will start to develop Tuesday

as a warmer air mass builds into the region. Temperatures will

gradually warm throughout the week.

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 50

below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and

east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.