Wind Chill Warning until MON 10:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 50

below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and

east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&