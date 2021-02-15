Wind Chill Advisory issued February 15 at 9:40PM CST until February 16 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Duluth MN

…One Last Night of Dangerous Cold…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below

zero.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and

east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.