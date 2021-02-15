Wind Chill Advisory issued February 15 at 9:04PM CST until February 16 at 10:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Bitter Cold, Possibly Dangerous Wind Chills Tonight…

.Bitter cold wind chills tonight into Tuesday morning, ranging

from 20 to 35 below.

Avoid being outdoors for prolonged periods of time. If you must

go out, be sure to dress in layers and cover any exposed skin.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills from 20 to 35 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest into central Wisconsin,

northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.