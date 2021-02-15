Skip to Content

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 15 at 3:13AM CST until February 15 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Dangerously Cold Wind Chills This Morning…

.Dangerously cold conditions will persist through late this
morning. Wind chill values from 20 to 40 below zero are expected.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

National Weather Service

