Wind Chill Advisory from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 6:44 pm
5:25 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Price

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

