Wind Chill Advisory from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CST TUESDAY…

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills of 20 to 35 below 0 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central

Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&