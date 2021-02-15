Wausau’s recycling app, Betterbin, is now available

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The City of Wausau has officially launched its recycling education app, Betterbin.

Residents access the app not through the app store on their phone, but by typing betterbin.app in the web browser and choosing Wausau as their community upon creating an account.

The app, in partnership with Rocket Industrial, comes after a vote from City’s Sustainability, Energy and Environment Committee to bring education about proper recycling to the community. That vote after a city waste audit showed 84% of residential recycling carts audited had some type of material that did not belong.

“When residents don’t put the correct materials in their recycling carts, we undermine the entire purpose of our local recycling program,” said Mary Anne Groat, City of Wausau Finance Director and Recycling Coordinator. “Those unacceptable materials simply take an expensive extended trip from the home to the recycling facility and then on to a landfill.

According to a press release, contamination and lack of domestic end-markets for recycled materials has increased the cost to manage recycling programs. Offering education of how to properly recycle helps ensure the long-term viability of the programs.