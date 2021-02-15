Wausau women raises money to distribute books about black history to children

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Kayley McColley started a GoFundMe page to collect money to buy children's books about black history.

She exceeded her goal of $150 and raised nearly $3000.

McColley is now looking to distribute 90 books to families and educators.

This all started when she was doing in person story telling last year for Black History Month.

However, the pandemic has not made that possible this year.

"I just thought I feel like it would be so cool if I had funds to buy books this year and distribute them to educators or parents. Then it's an extra step to make sure everyone has accessibility to these books because I do think there is some curiosity about black history," McColley said.

The Marathon County Library will also allow McColley to do a video story time.

If you are a parent or educator interested in one of these books you can contact McColley at kayleymccolley3500@gmail.com