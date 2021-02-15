State pays $6.1 million to promote vaccine equity

(WKOW) -- In an effort to raise awareness and access to COVID-19 vaccines the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Monday a $6.1 million investment to support community-based organizations.

The DHS said the investment will go specifically to communities that have struggled to get necessary healthcare services and the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to DHS, $3.1 million will go to trusted organizations, who will build vaccine confidence and help breakdown the vaccination barriers seen in both urban and rural areas.

The other $3 million is for Federally Qualified Health Centers, Aging and Disability Resource Centers, Family Health La Clinica, Minority Health Grantees, and United Way of Wisconsin 2-1-1 to supplement their efforts already invested into vaccine equity.

"We need to continue our efforts and outreach to make sure to get as many Wisconsinites protected from COVID-19 as possible," Gov. Tony Evers said. "By investing in trusted organizations to engage in strategic outreach, coordination, and vaccine education for racially and geographically diverse populations, we are better able to protect our communities that have been hit hardest by COVID-19.”