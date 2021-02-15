Philippine reopening of theaters, arcades pushed back

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The government says movie theaters, video game arcades and other leisure businesses closed since last year in most of the Philippines can reopen. But the move was postponed to March 1 after mayors opposed the action, fearing it will bring new coronavirus infections. The easing of restrictions in the capital and other areas followed a pandemic-wrought recession last year. Philippine officials said mayors and health officials should draw rules to ensure safety. The easing of the restrictions would also include museums, libraries, parks and historical sites. The Philippines has reported nearly 550,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with more than 11,500 deaths.