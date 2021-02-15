Namibia closes state-owned Air Namibia citing big losses

WINDHOEK, Namibia (AP) — The government of Namibia has closed the southern African country’s state-owned airline, Air Namibia, saying that it can no longer afford the financial losses. All Air Namibia flights have been canceled, 10 aircraft have been grounded and the reservations system has been closed. Air Namibia’s 644 employees have lost their jobs and will receive a severance package of a year’s salary, according to a Cabinet announcement. Air Namibia has announced on its social media platforms that customers who have paid for flights should register for refunds. The minister of public enterprises Leon Jooste said the decision to close the airline was taken after careful consideration.