Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Deerfield 80, Parkview 61
Iola-Scandinavia 59, Gresham Community 34
Lakeside Lutheran 69, Catholic Memorial 64
Shullsburg 70, Belmont 45
Turtle Lake 67, Clayton 48
Wrightstown 65, Clintonville 58
Xavier 69, Seymour 64
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Watertown Maranatha Baptist vs. Wisconsin School for the Deaf, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
South Shore 76, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 39
Superior 65, Cloquet, Minn. 62
