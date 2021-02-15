Milder tail end of February!

After enduring nearly 2 weeks of biting cold, I'm sure most of you will be excited to know it looks milder to finish up February!

Check out the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center .

Warmer than normal weather is predicted from February 23rd to March 1st over much of the country east of the Rockies as well as the Deep South. Cooler than normal conditions may develop west of there, including much of Alaska.

In regards to precipitation over that same period of February 23rd to March 1st, there is some variation across the country.

It could be a touch wetter than normal from Wisconsin to the eastern Great Lakes then extending south to Mississippi. Also precipitation could be above normal toward Idaho and surrounding spots and western Alaska.

It is projected to be drier in the southeast United States, in the Southwest part of the country and across the Central and Southern Plains.

Well, enjoy the warmer weather. Hopefully you can get in a ton of winter recreation!