Man in custody in Wisconsin Dells death investigation

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Dells Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found at a hotel Sunday morning.

Authorities said they were called to check on the welfare of two people staying at The VUE on River Road at about 11:30 a.m. on Valentine's Day.

When they arrived a man told police he was OK, but that a woman in the room was dead.

The man was detained and the Wisconsin Dells Police Department said they are conducting an in-depth death investigation.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

No other information has been released.