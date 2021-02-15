Skip to Content

Man in custody in Wisconsin Dells death investigation

7:01 am NewsTop StoriesWisconsin News
police

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Dells Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found at a hotel Sunday morning.

Authorities said they were called to check on the welfare of two people staying at The VUE on River Road at about 11:30 a.m. on Valentine's Day.

When they arrived a man told police he was OK, but that a woman in the room was dead.

The man was detained and the Wisconsin Dells Police Department said they are conducting an in-depth death investigation.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

No other information has been released.

Neena Pacholke

More Stories

Skip to content