Liz Weston: Why you don’t want to be an executor

Being asked to be an executor means that someone trusts you to carry out their last wishes. It’s an honor. But actually settling an estate may be a lot more complicated, time-consuming and legally risky than you realized when you were flattered to be selected. Here’s what to think about before you agree to serve as an executor, including some pitfalls you might not be aware of. It’s a big decision to accept the role, and you may want to insist on a backup in case you can’t or won’t serve when the time comes.