LENTEN SEASON: Big fish to fry

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Nothing says Wisconsin more than sitting down to a plate of freshly battered fish. But this year, eating your fish fry from the comfort of your home may be a lot more common.

As the 40-day observation of lent begins, local eateries are preparing for an influx of customers.

Part owner of Carmelo's, Maria Savino said, "our average on Friday's would be about 200 meals."

In the midst of last year's lenten season, bars and restaurants were suddenly forced to close their dining, changing the way they do things overnight.

"We’ve only just started to go during the pandemic and it has been one of our god-send and we expect to be very popular during lent," said Savino.

The change bringing its challenges. "It is made the kitchen a little bit more congested," said Savino.

With socially distanced tables, Carmelo's seats 52. The lower capacities for dining, making calling ahead and getting take out necessary.

Savino said, "you can’t just walk in order to go you probably have about a three hour wait." They urge you to order your to go online, or by the phone at least an hour before you hope to eat it.

But we don't always have the time to sit down at a table to stay meatless, Culvers says lent is their busiest time of the year.

Franchise owner of three local Culvers locations, Liz Moens said, "we go through some 400 pieces of fish in our first Friday of lent which is more than double what we normally do on a Friday."

The convenience of service making it easy to stick to local's lenten traditions.

"We have a drive-through option which you don’t get at a sit down restaurant," said Moens.

Lent begins this Wednesday but restaurants and food chains won't expect to see the impact until Friday.