Gov. Evers to present budget proposal this week

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers will present his budget plan for the next two years on Tuesday.

Since the beginning of February, Evers has released some of the measures he will be proposing.

The most recent announcement came Sunday, when Evers said his budget will include more than $326 million of economic development proposals aimed at helping small businesses that are struggling because of the pandemic.

Previous announcements have related to child care and long-term care infrastructure, rural initiatives, allowing counties to increase sales tax, improving access to mental health care and lower prescription drug prices.

Evers has said his budget will also include a measure to legalize and tax recreational marijuana.

Sunday morning on Upfront, Evers said this proposal will bring in more money for the state.

"We're surrounded by states that have recreational marijuana and it's time to make that change," he said. "It can be an economic boost for our state."

This isn't Evers' first attempt at legalizing marijuana. In his 2019 budget, he proposed legalizing medical marijuana.

However, Republican state lawmakers killed that proposal.

The measures Evers proposes on Tuesday won't automatically go into effect. The Republican-controlled Legislature will draft its own budget and vote on that later this year.