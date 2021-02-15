Eye of the Marshfield Tigers, only team to represent the area at team state wrestling tournament

Underdog. Overlooked. Underestimated.

All three are words that could be used to describe the Marshfield Tigers wrestling team heading into the sectional meet.

However, if you ask their coach, he has a different word to describe his team.

"I would say resilient," said the Tigers Head Coach Cody See. "You know we were 4-2 in the conference and everybody expected D.C. Everest to be at team state, but these guys didn't care."

"We're showing that we can do really well against these tough teams," said senior Gabe Pugh "We're able to push and go through the adversity to win those tough duals."

Which is exactly what they did at the sectional meet.

Three Marshfield wrestlers left as champions, two placed third and one wrestler came in fourth. The outstanding showing earned them a win at the sectional meet and solidified their spot as the only school from Central Wisconsin that would be competing in the team wrestling state tournament.

A surprise to some, but not them.

"Coach See, he really just makes all these things an expectation," said Junior Ryan Dolezal. "It's not a surprise to any of us, it's just a standard that we have."

"I would say this team is pretty special because we have a pretty tight bond together," added Pugh. "Like we'll be together and we're always laughing and we're having fun no matter what we're doing. On the mat we're always pushing each other, kicking each others butts everyday just having a lot of fun doing it."

When you combine those elements together, perhaps the word used to describe this team when it's all said and done, will be champions.

"I think they're coming together at the right time," said See. "I think it's going to show hopefully this weekend at team state."

The Tigers will wrestle in the division one meet at Kaukauna high school this Saturday starting at 10 A.M.

Their first opponent will be Waunakee.