EXPLAINER: UN vaccine plan for poor countries nears rollout

GENEVA (AP) — It’s nearly launch time for COVAX, the United Nations’ unprecedented program to deploy COVID-19 vaccines for hundreds of millions in need around the globe. More than two months after countries like Britain and the United States started immunizing their most vulnerable people, the U.N.’s health agency gave its approval Monday to a vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, which could trigger the release of hundreds of millions of doses by COVAX. The World Health Organization and partners hope COVAX can finally start shipping out vaccines later this month.