Emergency crews train for snowmobile crashes in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Several departments responded to a mock snowmobile crash Monday night in the town of Sigel.

The Vesper Fire Department hosted the training event for Wood County First responders.

"Knowing what agency is going to be responding and bringing what equipment is huge," said Captain Charlie Hoogesteger of the Wood County Sheriff's Department.

Many of the area fire departments are volunteer and those members braved the cold temperatures to train and learn. Dustin Brehm volunteers for the Vesper Fire Department. He said departments around the state need more volunteers. If you have the time and the interest, he recommends you volunteer.