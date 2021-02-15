Bitter cold today, there a slow warm-up

One more bitter cold day and then we will experience a gradual warm-up. Temperatures might rise back up to normal by late this weekend. At that time, there might be a bit of snow as well.

Today: Mostly sunny and very cold.

High: 3 Wind: North 5-10

Tonight: Mainly clear and frigid.

Low: -14 Wind: North~5

Tuesday: Partly or mostly sunny and a bit milder.

High: 13 Wind: NE 5-10

Dangerously cold weather will be in the area this morning. Be prepared by putting on some extra layers. A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect for most of the area through noon. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for Jackson, Juneau, Adams, Waushara, Waupaca, Shawano, and Menominee counties through noon as well. Wind chills will be as low as -35 during the morning hours. There will be a good amount of sun through the day and highs should climb a couple of degrees above zero. It will be the first day with highs above zero for most of the area, since Friday.

Other than a few flurries possible on Wednesday, quiet weather will be in Northcentral Wisconsin for the rest of the week through Saturday. There will be a mix of sun and clouds in the sky as temperatures gradually warm-up. High temperatures should reach the lower teens on Tuesday, the mid-teens on Wednesday, near 20 on Thursday, the upper teens on Friday, and the low to mid 20s on Saturday.

A weak low pressure system traveling through the Midwest will produce a 30% chance of snow in our area on Sunday as the temperatures rise up close to normal. The mercury could reach the upper 20s on Sunday. Highs should reach the 30s next week.

Have an excellent Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 14-February-2021

On this date in weather history: 1936 - The temperature at Parshall ND plunged to 60 degrees below zero to establish a state record. On the 6th of July that same year the temperature at Steele ND hit 121 degrees, also a state record. (David Ludlum)