Big hurdles on the way to clean energy

As any reader of my weather blog posts will know, I follow the progress in clean energy. Contrary to many negative forecasts of the past few decades, more and more of the world is living off of clean energy. This is because of technological progress, a small fraction of which I have covered in some recent posts.

Progress has not stopped.

Even though I like to highlight the progress, I am not oblivious to the big challenges ahead. Unbeknownst to many promoters of clean energy, it isn't "clean" yet, it isn't "cheap" yet, and it isn't "viable" yet.

For those who have taken a long hard look at the economics and physics of the situation, it is pretty obvious - there is no replacement for fossil fuels just yet. There are many problems to solve, some of which I have discussed in the blog as well.

I think that a lot of people are not aware of the problems with clean energy because they do not see the environmental devastation in their daily lives. Besides the wind turbines spoiling the natural view and biofuel crops destroying natural habitats and groundwater, there is also the mining.

Here is a recent article about mining all of the lithium needed for batteries. The article also highlights the fact that an electric vehicle's lifetime environmental cost is greater than current gas vehicles. Mining for cobalt has been under scrutiny as well.

Even considering this, there are reasons to be optimistic.

Everyday there are inummerable little improvements happening to help the world run more efficiently. Every day there are new inventions that could help revolutionize the clean energy industry. It might take a while yet, but the progress is out there.

Consider this recent advance in storing hydrogen in a magnesium-based power paste. This could make fuel cell cars a lot cheaper to run and hydrogen a lot easier to store.

Don't forget that there has been an upsurge in fusion research in recent years. Uranium stocks have been "on a tear" recently. Maybe investors sense some big breakthroughs soon.

Let us not forget about carbon emissions going into the atmosphere. There hope in this regard as well. Elon Musk recently offered 100 million in prize money for a carbon removal X-prize. These types of prize competition have been quite successful in the past.

Clean energy-type solutions (like EVs, solar panels, biofuels, and Wind turbines) will be a net negative on the environment for a few more years, but that should turn around before 2030, I suspect. I will keep you up to date when big breakthroughs happen from time-to-time.