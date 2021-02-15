Skip to Content

Aspirus adopting new recommendations on scheduling mammographs after COVID-19 vaccine

Top Stories
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The Society of Breast Imaging recently issued new recommendations on scheduling a mammogram after getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Today Aspirus Health announced that they would be adopting the guidance recommending women wait 4-6 weeks after getting the vaccine to schedule a screening.

The guidance specifically states: "If possible, and when it does not unduly delay care, consider scheduling a mammogram prior to the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination or 4-6 weeks following the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccination."

This is because some women may experience enlarged lymph nodes after getting the vaccine, which can hinder the mammogram reading.

“Enlarged lymph nodes may result in a patient being 'called back' for additional imaging and evaluation,” Dr. Samir Kulkarni, lead radiologist and a member of the Society of Breast Imaging said. “Ensuring enough time has passed between COVID vaccines and a mammogram ensures that a patient doesn’t need to have a mammogram re-done for additional evaluation.”

Getting swollen lymph nodes after the vaccine is not usually of concern, Aspirus says it may be a sign that the body is making antibodies in response to the vaccine as intended. The reaction happens with all types of vaccines.

