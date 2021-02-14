Wind Chill Warning issued February 14 at 3:32AM CST until February 14 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Duluth MN

Wind Chill Warning issued February 14 at 3:32AM CST until February 14 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Duluth MNUpdated
…PROLONGED PERIOD OF VERY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS…
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.