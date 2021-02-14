Wind Chill Warning issued February 14 at 11:55AM CST until February 14 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Dangerously Cold Wind Chills Into Monday…

.Stay safe and warm as dangerously cold conditions will continue

through Monday morning. Wind chill values from 20 to 40 below

zero are expected through Monday morning.

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west

central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From noon today to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution when outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and

gloves.