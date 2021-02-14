Wind Chill Warning from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 10:00 AM CST

Wind Chill Warning from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 10:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST MONDAY…
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
10 AM CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST
this evening.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 5 to 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&