Wind Chill Warning from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 10:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CST MONDAY…

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Wind

Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40

below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and

east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

10 AM CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST

this evening.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 5 to 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

