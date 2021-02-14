Wind Chill Warning until MON 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Forest County

…WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills down to around 40

below zero. The lowest wind chill readings will be from tonight

into Monday morning.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until Noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&