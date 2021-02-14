Skip to Content

Wind Chill Warning until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Last updated today at 6:04 am
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Wood County

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until Noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

