Wind Chill Advisory issued February 14 at 6:04PM CST until February 15 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Dangerously Cold Wind Chills Into Monday…

.Dangerously cold conditions will persist through Monday morning.

Wind chill values from 20 to 40 below zero are expected.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest into central Wisconsin, northeast

Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.