Wind Chill Advisory issued February 14 at 2:33PM CST until February 14 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Duluth MN

…ANOTHER NIGHT OF DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS…

Our stretch of dangerous, and even life-threatening, cold

temperatures and wind chills will continue into tonight. Favorable

conditions for bitterly cold temperatures are anticipated,

resulting in overnight lows between 25 to 40 below zero and wind

chills 40 below zero or colder.

Some relief from the dangerous cold will start to develop Tuesday

as a warmer air mass builds into the region. Temperatures will

gradually warm throughout the week.

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Wind

Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40

below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and

east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

10 AM CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST

this evening.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 5 to 10 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.