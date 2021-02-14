Wind Chill Advisory issued February 14 at 11:58AM CST until February 15 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Duluth MN

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 14 at 11:58AM CST until February 15 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Duluth MNUpdated
…PROLONGED PERIOD OF VERY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS…
Another night of dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills are
expected tonight. An upgrade to a Wind Chill Warning may be
needed.
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.