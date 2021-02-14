Wind Chill Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST
MONDAY…
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
