Wind Chill Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

The lowest wind chill readings will be tonight into Monday morning.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, and northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until Noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&