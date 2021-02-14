Wind Chill Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
The lowest wind chill readings will be tonight into Monday morning.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, and northeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until Noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
