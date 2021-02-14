Separatists grow majority in Catalonia despite Socialist win

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The pro-union Socialist Party appears set to claim a narrow win in regional elections in Catalonia, but the bloc of parties supporting secession by Spain’s northeastern corner are widening their control of the regional parliament. With 90% of the votes counted late Sunday, the three main parties pledging to carve out an independent Catalan state are set to increase their majority in the regional parliament to 74 of the 135 seats. In 2017, those same parties won 70 seats, just two above the majority. The Socialist party led by former health minister Salvador Illa is poised to take 33 seats in the 1 regional body. The pro-secession Republican Left of Catalonia is also set to claim 33 seats, but with 530,000 votes.