Pope hails Colombia for giving needy Venezuelans protection

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has praised Colombia for its recent decision to grant protection to Venezuelans who have fled their homeland’s economic hardships. He also encouraged people to express gratitude to all those who help migrants. In remarks to the public in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, Francis said he wanted to recognize Colombia’s decision, which he said would allow Venezuelans to enjoy “welcome, protection and integration.” A native Argentine, Francis praised Colombia for having the ”courage” to act to try to improve the Venezuelans’ plight despite its own problems.