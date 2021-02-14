Owls in danger due to long lasting cold

(WAOW) -- The recent bitter cold is taking its toll on owls. Raptor education group says their work seems to run in cycles and right now they're experiencing an influx of wild owls needing their help.

Theses birds use their ears to find prey under the snow but the layer of ice underneath is affecting their ability to hear their next meal.

Raptor Education Group director, Marge Gibson said, "they need to refresh those calories, and at this point their bodies have reached a stat they they're just too weak. We're seeing birds that would normally have done well in the winter now have gone through their fat reserves"

R.E.G.I. says if an owl lets you get close to it, it's weak and needs your help.

If you can, wrap it in a towel, place it in a large box or dog carrier, and call them -- at 715-623-4015.