One more dead from COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 34 newly hospitalized

MADISON (WKOW) -- One more person was added to the total of those who have died in Wisconsin due to COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS also reported 34 people were newly hospitalized.

As of Saturday afternoon, 421 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 40 from the day prior.

Of those, 125 are in the ICU, up 5 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 503 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 3,683 negative results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 537,955 or 96.9 percent, are considered recovered.

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Date New

deaths New

Total deaths

Total hosp.

hosp. Feb. 14 1 34 6,162 25,302 Feb. 13 10 71 6,161 25,268 Feb. 12 11 55 6,151 25,197 Feb. 11 11 52 6,140 25,142 Feb. 10 35 69 6,129 25,090 Feb. 9 39 102 6,094 25,021 Feb. 8 1 34 6,055 24,919

As of Tuesday, a total of 965,999 vaccines have been administered throughout Wisconsin.

COVID-19 vaccines administered in Wisconsin

Date Daily doses (prelim) Fully vaccinated Feb. 14 239,442 Feb. 13 10,987 232,178 Feb. 12 29,996 213,571 Feb. 11 33,697 Feb. 10 40,259 Feb. 9 23,588 183,758 Feb. 8 17,128 174,215

Vaccination numbers can change on a rolling basis as the state gets more data each day.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

