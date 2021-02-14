Keeping your love strong throughout the year

(WAOW)- On this Valentine's Day News 9 spoke to a professor at UW- Stevens Point who said this pandemic has caused even the strongest of relationships to be strained.

For those couples who have been stuck inside together for the past 11 months, space is important.

"You need some personal time away from each other because you do appreciate time when you are together but finding ways to appreciate shared time so there isn't a conflict and making that work," said Susan Turgeson a Professor of Family and Consumer Sciences for UWSP.

Turgeson emphasizes the five love languages which are words of affirmation, gifts, physical touch, acts of service, and quality time.

It is important to communicate to your partner which one you prefer.