Flamboyant former Argentine President Carlos Menem dies

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Former Argentine President Carlos Menem has died at age 90. Menem delivered short-lived economic stability and forged close ties with the United States in the 1990s even as he navigated scandal and enjoyed an often flamboyant lifestyle. His death was confirmed by Argentine President Alberto Fernández. The dapper lawyer from one of Argentina’s poorest provinces was often dismissed by critics as a playboy. He steered Argentina toward a free-market model that was once envied by neighbors and favored by investors. Menem’s accomplishments, however, coincided with growing unemployment, economic inequality and foreign debt.