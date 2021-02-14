Biden to speak at virtual meeting of world’s major economies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will speak at a virtual meeting of the world’s major economies this Friday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and global vaccination distribution. The White House says Biden is expected to speak about the need for a global response to the pandemic and to recommit the U.S. to multilateral engagement. That’s a stark contrast from President Donald Trump, whose guiding principal on foreign policy was isolationism. Friday’s G-7 event marks Biden’s first major multilateral engagement as president.